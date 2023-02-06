Delivering the difference: Driving sustainable purchasing

According to findings from the Deloitte Global 2021 Millennial and Gen Z Survey 2021, younger consumers could be a driving factor behind this shift, with Gen Z – consumers under the age of 25, who are often characterised by their commitments to societal challenges – listing climate change as their number one concern today.

More-sustainable purchasing is an undeniable and positive shift in the consumer world. But what about in the workplace? As the majority of Gen Z begin to leave education and enter the working world, we might expect their environmentally-aware purchasing habits to come with them. However, it seems this isn’t always the case.

Our findings: the seniority gap

Earlier this year, Amazon Business surveyed 5,000 enterprise employees across France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and the UK on their organisations’ approach to more-sustainable purchasing, and, according to our research, Gen Z aren’t leading the charge in the way we might expect. In fact, employees aged 35 and up were just as likely as Gen Z respondents to feel that increasing the sustainability of goods should be a key focus for the workplace (47%), whilst those over 55 were actually more likely to always consider sustainability when making purchasing decisions (31%) compared to those aged 18 to 34 (26%).

In reality, personal convictions around sustainability often have to fall by the wayside when in a business setting. This can be due to outdated legacy purchasing practices, company guidelines for socially responsible purchasing remaining unclear, or employees not being empowered outside of the leadership team. Therefore, it can be assumed that the absence of more-sustainable purchasing practices comes down to business hierarchy and a lack of empowerment, rather than being related to age. This is reflected by senior employees also being more likely to always factor sustainability into their decision-making (42%) compared to junior colleagues (26%), suggesting a disconnect between those who set sustainability strategies, and those who are expected to follow them.

Importantly, the absence of more-sustainable purchasing practices from junior-level employees isn’t necessarily for lack of trying. Our research found that almost half of all European employees believe that improving sustainability practices should be procurement’s highest priority, but a worrying 70% aren’t aware of what socially responsible purchasing guidelines exist within their organisation; 41% of which are unaware of any guidance whatsoever. The result? Just 14% feel confident about making more-sustainable purchases on behalf of their business.



"In deciding which essentials are bought for the business, and subsequently the sustainability attributes of those products, procurement professionals have the knowledge and expertise needed, and therefore the responsibility, to drive real change. With the right digital procurement tools in place to monitor and guide purchasing, procurement teams can enact change, communicate this across the business, and empower employees at every level to do the same," said Martin Schueler, General Manager for Amazon Business Europe.

