Formula E is a catalyst for sustainability in motorsport

Televised events serve as great platforms for promoting specific causes and projects, but what issue is more pressing to the future of our planet than that of climate change? What are the subsidiary actions required to proclaim a sustainable future?

Many have heard of the Formula series of motorsports, but the latest addition – and perhaps most influential – is Formula E (FE). The motorsport marks a show of many hands in the sustainability realm and prides itself in acting as a platform for change, and there are many areas in which it can provoke positive climate impacts while simultaneously driving social justice and inclusivity. From hyper-advanced electric vehicle development to the encouragement of female representation on-track, in the pits and research and development.

Formula E is a partner of the planet

Targeting an urgent matter like climate change can lead to fluster among organisations, so the steady, measured approach is what FE took in terms of emissions reduction and ensuring that waste is managed in a circular fashion. While the FE events are centred around the racing, there is also a huge sustainability element to be considered in every corner as it promotes an environmental legacy and sentiment towards its host cities.

“My philosophy is that we need to make sure our house is in order before we communicate,” says Julia Pallé, Sustainability Director at Formula E , as she explains why it is successful in minimising its impact on the environment and the areas in which it operates—sourcing is a major part of this.

“We've also partnered with the IOC,some other International Federations and our working group on signage because, after years of work with our branding partner, we managed to implement branding that does not use PVC plastic, instead uses PT plastic that is recyclable.”

The teams are also involved in promoting environmental causes. One of these is the Mahindra driver, Alexander Sims, who leverages his fanbase to remove plastic from the ocean. The Fanboost function of the event –a unique feature of Formula E – means that, for every ‘fanboost’ he receives, 10 plastic bottles will be removed from the ocean.