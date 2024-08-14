Four New Speakers Join Sustainability LIVE London
Tom Abel, Director of Sales and Sustainable Solutions at Business Stream
With over 20 years of industry experience, Tom Abel has held senior commercial roles at Business Stream for the last six years, Tom was appointed Director of Sales and Sustainable Solutions in 2023. Responsible for delivering the company’s ambitious retention and growth strategy, Tom places a strong focus on developing ESG-led customer propositions, as well as growing the company’s sustainable solutions function.
Tom also plays a crucial role in the development and delivery of Business Stream’s ESG strategy, helping to ensure the company supports its customers to achieve their sustainability targets.
Veronique Toully, Global Head of Sustainability, Corporate Affairs & Risk at UCB
Currently serving as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Sustainability, Corporate Affairs, and Risk at UCB, Veronique Toully has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry.
Veronique in her role at UCB integrates sustainability and risk management into the company's strategy, championing positive impact for its key stakeholders. Honing her expertise in global markets Veronique has worked across Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Veronique holds a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine, an MBA from HEC Paris, and a Health Economics diploma from the University of York. She also recently studied Sustainability Leadership at the University of Cambridge.
Joe Murphy, Executive Lead of Business Network at Ellen MacArthur Foundation
Leading the business network for the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Joe Murphy has been with the non-profit for the last eight years, starting his career with the foundation as an analyst.
With a career spanning more than 15 years, Joe has worked for EY, Restless Development, PayPal, London Early YEars Foundation, and On Purposer Fellow.
Sam Shave, Managing Partner at Think Beyond
Bringing a unique perspective to the intersection of sport, social impact, and commercial growth, Sam Shave is the Managing Partner at Think Beyond. Sam joined Thinked Beyond in 2019 and has led major projects including the creation of Rexona/Degree’s 10-year social impact strategy, Disney’s community work in Latin America, Liverpool FC’s holistic sustainability strategy, and worked with The North Face to diversify the outdoors.
Before joining Think Beyond, Sam worked for Comic Relief managing all their work funding and supporting community organisations across the globe that are using sport as a means of tackling social issues.
