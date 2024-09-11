Glen White, CEO Opens The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

Establishing Sustainability Magazine in 2019 and Sustainability LIVE in 2022, Glen reflects on the challenges of the magnitude when taking on the task to be the voice for sustainability leaders and influencers to drive meaningful change and empower future generations.

“We put together [the sustainability impact video] because we felt that we must try and show impact, and the thing I love about what we are doing with Sustainability Magazine and Sustainability LIVE, it’s a vibe and aura, it's all of us working together, a feel-good factor, building a community,” said Glen.

Thanking the audience for the dedication to sustainability, Glen explained that it is the job of all of us to learn, share best practices, and make the world a better place to live together – “We must have a plan,” he said.

He continued: “For us, our goal is to be part of the conversation, our job is to tell your stories, share your strategies, and let those stories and strategies shape the future of business and the world of sustainability. The green economy is growing at an incredibly fast rate and it's an exciting place to be.”

Now more than ever it is time for us to make a real impact and Sustainability LIVE is the place to facilitate and provide opportunities for companies and brands to do better, be better, educate people, consumers, and customers.

Thanking the speakers, sponsors, and partners for their participation in the event, “without who we could not make today, tomorrow or the whole agenda happen,” said Glen, he also continued to thank attendees and the BizClik team.

“We appreciate our attendees too, both for your attendance and input. We make the event but you make the conversation. I would also like to take the opportunity to recognise the team that works for me, they are an incredible team that work tirelessly, they are organised and they believe in the project — you are all absolute rockstars,” said Glen.

Glen concluded his opening speech with a call to those in the audience, “alongside HH Global and Pinwheel, we have launched The Global Sustainability Fund where we have donated £10,000 to start the sustainability fund to finance future sustainability initiatives. This is just the beginning, we fund the initiatives but it is voted by you as to where the money goes,” said Glen.

He continued: “We have also launched the Global Sustainability Survey which closes when we receive 1,000 submissions, it is on the QR codes around the building and at our stands for you to take part in.”

Glen also outlined some key dates for the diary for the audience and announced the launch of two new brands for BizClik – ClimateTech Digital and Scope 3 Magazine – and the introduction of the Venture Capital Forum and The Graduate Recruitment Forum for 2025.

Glen concluded his opening speech with a final message: “That’s why we must have a plan. Global sustainability is a priority, net zero is a priority, education is a priority, supply chain is a priority, humanitarian and social impact is a priority.

“Lets do better, lets try harder, let our voices in the industry and boardroom be louder, lets make sustainability as important as it needs to be.”

