GoDaddy web hosting for sustainability hybrid working shift

What are the sustainability goals of GoDaddy?

GoDaddy is sharpening its focus on environmental actions, including accounting for and disclosing greenhouse gas emissions. In the 2021 Sustainability Report , we shared our first greenhouse gas reduction target: to reduce our scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2025. We’re also working on setting long-term goals.

GoDaddy remains steadfast in its commitment to inclusive entrepreneurship. Since the launch of Empower by GoDaddy, we've served over 5,000 entrepreneurs in underserved communities.

We’re also committed to being a leader in creating an inclusive workforce. We achieved both gender (global) and ethnicity (US) pay parity for the seventh year.

How will GoDaddy achieve its sustainability goals?

We’re committed to transparent communication of our sustainability progress, including:

Climate Change Statement : We’re minimising the environmental impacts of our physical locations through energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy technologies, and recycling programs. We also fund and support the “GoDaddy Green” employee resource group.

Greenhouse gas emissions: We push ourselves to operate efficient spaces, use resources responsibly and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.

UN Global Compact (UNGC): GoDaddy is a signatory of the UNGC, demonstrating our commitment to human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. Each year, we’ll describe the company’s efforts to implement The Ten Principles of the UNGC .

How does the company measure sustainability and what are the best practices?

Our 2021 Sustainability Report shows that we continue to work hard to deliver for all our stakeholders, including our customers, society, and people. We focus on 10 key issues and continue to make progress with our three sustainability pillars in mind: customers, employees, and operating responsibly.

Our Board of Directors assigned oversight of sustainability and ESG developments and disclosures to its Nominating and Governance Committee, which means our initiatives are being overseen at the highest level.

What does the future look like as corporations work in a hybrid fashion?

During the pandemic, GoDaddy shifted to hybrid work and a model we refer to as “Hub-Club-Home,” where some employees work full-time in an office (Hub), some work part of the week in an office (Club), and others will work exclusively from home. This new era of work requires flexibility, but we understand that employees desire the choice of where to work that fits in with their life.

By adopting a hybrid work model and optimising its company office space with sustainability in mind, GoDaddy has also reduced its active corporate real estate footprint by 55% over two years.