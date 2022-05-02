How companies can help achieve the UN's SDG 10 on inequality

The United Nations ’ Sustainable Development Goal 10 advocates for the social, economic, and political inclusion of all people, irrespective of age, gender, disability, race, ethnicity, origin, religion, financial condition, or other social position. It also aims at ensuring equal opportunities and reducing inequality , particularly by eradicating discriminatory laws and practices and enhancing inclusive policies and measures.

But how close to — or far from — achieving the goal are we?

Disparities have grown more prevalent in recent years. Between 1988 and 2008, the wealthiest 5% of people took 44% of global income, while the poorest 5% saw little shift. Then, between 1990 and 2010, i ncome inequality in developing countries increased 11%.

According to the World Inequality Report 2022 , private wealth growth has also been disproportionate within countries and globally. Over the last several decades, global multimillionaires have reaped a disproportionate share of global wealth growth: the top 1% have taken 38% of all additional wealth gathered since the mid-1990s, while the bottom 50% have taken only 2%.

The report, therefore, implies that this inequality is caused by significant disparities in growth figures between the top and bottom of the wealth distribution. Since 1995, the wealth of the world's wealthiest people has increased at a rate of 6-9% per year, while average wealth has increased at 3.2% per year.