How countries are striving to build their circular economy

Countries around the world are trying to implement a circular economy, or at least its fundamental elements. Europe is the leading continent right now.

In 2015, the European Commission ratified a plan to boost the continent's transition to a circular economy. Included in the plan were 54 measures to "close the loop" of the life cycles of products, mainly focusing on five sectors, including construction and demolition.

In December 2019, a roadmap for the full transition of the European economy into one that is modern, resource-efficient, and competitive was announced. Then in March 2020, the new Circular Economy Action Plan was put into effect as part of the Green Deal .

The plan aims to help keep resources circulating in the economy for as long as possible and contains measures for businesses, public authorities, and consumers. European countries have ratified different circular economy regulations beyond European policies in support of the plan.



Below are the three leaders in the race to establish a circular economy - Netherlands, France, and Italy - and what they are doing to achieve it.