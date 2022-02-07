How Covid-19 reshaped our approach to ESG measures and goals

The accelerant of a pandemic, climate fears and ESG action

When asked if Covid-19 kick-started focus and action on ESG issues, 67% answered “yes”, 20% answered “maybe”, and 11% “no”, with the rest unsure. Almost all participants, however, agreed that companies should have targets set to reach their companies’ ESG goals, signifying the current importance of ESG measures. More importantly, 69% of respondents said they had plans to change their companies’ policies and practices to address the problems in the next five years.

There was also near-unanimous consensus that the environmental part of ESG was the most critical, followed by social and then governance, with packaging, mining, oil and gas, automotive, and power ranked highly when measured on ESG importance, goal setting, and investment. According to the survey, the participants believed those factors are “among the biggest polluters and are more impacted by actions to slow down climate change”.



Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

