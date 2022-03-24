Japanese giant NTT is turning the telecom industry green

An NTT commitment to reaching carbon-neutrality

In May 2020, the NTT Group released their "Environment and Energy Vision" that saw them vowing to increase their renewable energy usage rate to over 30% by 2030. In September 2021, the company issued the NTT Green Innovation toward 2040", at a cost of 300bn yen (US$2.7bn).

Quoting from their Green Procurement Standards , the new resolution "aimed to simultaneously achieve economic growth with zero environmental burdens by reducing the environmental burden of business activities and achieving innovations that break through limitations. Based on this vision, the NTT Group aimed to achieve carbon neutrality by FY2040".

NTT is also a recognised participant of the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) , a set of guidelines for companies and financial institutions to help them reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This means the company has set targets that are deemed can help the world reach the Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C. The company announced that it had received the SBTi certification in 2020.

The company also participates in the Climate Groupʼs EP100 and EV100 international initiatives. The company's participation in the initiatives is expected to help it improve its energy efficiency. Quoting from one of the company's releases, the targets they have set include: