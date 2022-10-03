Kelly Manthey – leading by example as a B Corp Group CEO

I see you list ‘Mom’ as one of your ongoing roles, is it still harder for women to build a long-term career with family commitments than it is for men?

I think it’s hard for anyone to give as much as they’d like to all the things – career, family, friends, and self – at the same time. Everyone’s situation is different, I can only speak from my own experience. I talk to a lot of women in our business and the theme is the same – a sense of disappointing others – a colleague, a spouse, a child, themselves because ‘good enough’ wasn’t good enough in their mind. I feel it too sometimes. As it relates specifically to being a working parent, it’s been my experience that navigating family commitments are a constant negotiation and renegotiation with first yourself some days on what the highest priority is and with a partner/spouse/support network to make it work. And that’s assuming you have a partner and the flexibility to do so.

Women, especially, put a lot of pressure on themselves to find this mythical balance or beat themselves up internally for not being able to be all the things people need from us. Balance is a myth, focus on the highest priority that day (career, family, self, friends), ask for help for the rest, and settle for good enough in the other areas in the short-term.

Much is made of the need to have more female CEOs – why do you think this is important and why should women aspire to the role?

I subscribe wholeheartedly to the saying ‘you can’t be what you can’t see’. It’s the women I saw throughout my youth, into college, and early in my career that showed me what was possible. When you see someone who is a reflection of you or what you hope to be, it builds confidence and gives you a sense that there is a path. This is why diversity in business and leadership roles is so important.

Do you think the role of the CEO is changing, and is it becoming more suited to women?

While I do think that opportunities for women CEOs are gradually increasing, truth be told, I have never felt the role to be ‘unsuited’ for women!

That said, I definitely think the role of CEOs is evolving. In the past few years, we’ve seen radical changes to the ways in which we approach work, manifested in new approaches like Work-From-Home or hybrid work arrangements, or even The Great Resignation and ‘quiet quitting’. This means today’s CEO needs to be a lot more tuned into his or her employees’ needs and requirements. Empathy, therefore, is one of the most important tools in a modern leader’s toolkit.

Of course, balance is essential – business leaders can easily err on the side of caution when it comes to empathy and become too ‘fluffy’. True empathy is about seeing and understanding – and honesty. Saying to your people, “I see you, I understand you”. It’s about leaders being candid and giving permission to your people to be who they are, to say “this is me”. Ultimately, it’s about creating safe spaces for employees.

Another change is the general pace of a CEO’s work life. A common adage in business is that you shouldn’t ever sit still. If you stop, you’re dead. However, sometimes it is as important to slow down to speed up – leading to a more sustainable competitive pace.

These are unprecedented times with a recession on the horizon, inflation, war, and cultural and political upheaval adding to the challenges faced by business leaders. This speed awareness becomes critical during such times when CEOs are walking a tightrope. By slowing down, you are able to take a step back, reconsider priorities, have a better understanding of what is in front of you and adjust accordingly. Then you can move at pace again but in a more controlled and sustainable way.

How does Kin + Carta address the talent shortage? How are you retaining and attracting talent?

Our people are the lifeblood of our business. We put great focus on evolving and bringing our Employee Value Proposition to life so that we are attracting, training, retaining, and growing the best talent. We are committed to remaining nimble and responsive to adapt our policies that fill gaps for our people, like we did with the recent roll-out of our medical travel allowance and transitioning at work policies.

Our B Corp certification is a great talent attractor. More and more people are looking to work for a socially responsible business that can help make a difference in the world.

We are also at the front end of innovation and our employees have the opportunity to do interesting work, with emerging tech and for great brands on a daily basis. That will always be attractive.