Kering and its goal to become an eco-conscious fashion giant

The Fashion Pact, The Circularity Ambition, and the EP&L tools

Kering was the only luxury corporation to make it to the top 10 sustainable companies’ list for 2022 by SG Analytics. The parent company of Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Ulysse Nardin, and Pomellato maintained its strong position when evaluated against 24 quantitative KPIs.

These KPIs include resource management, people management, financial management, supplier performance, and clean revenue and investment. CEO of Conservation International, Dr M. Sanjayan, said Kering’s ESG commitment represents a massive leap for the luxury fashion sector.

According to Kering’s 2017-2025 roadmap, the company uses a holistic approach through sustainable innovation to primarily address circularity, raw materials, innovation labs, production processes, new business models, as well as upcycling, recycling, and regeneration.

To measure its progress, Kering has developed the Environmental Profit & Loss (EP&L) especially to measure and quantify the environmental impact of its activities.

In 2021, Kering published its Circularity Ambition that sets out four priorities: to promote a luxury that lasts, adopt a holistic approach, innovate for better resource management, and collaborate with the entire industry.

These four focuses are in line with Kering’s 2025 Sustainability Strategy, which was released in 2017 with a target to reduce its environmental footprint by 40%. The group described their approach with three pillars: Care, Collaborate, and Create. It aims to reduce its environmental footprint through the use of innovative tools (Care), promotes diversity and becomes an employer of choice (Collaborate) and offers creative alternatives using an open-source approach (Create).

The group released Sustainability Progress Report 2017-2020https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/242e491bd51cfae0/original/Kering-Sustainability-Progress-Report-2017-2020.pdf to show the progress of its 2025 Sustainability Strategy. Marie-Claire Daveu, Chief Sustainability Officer And Head of International Institutional Affairs of Kering, said the report “reflects the very encouraging achievements Kering has made”. The company reported saving 8,000 tonnes of CO2 per year from 2015 to 2018, including an average reduction of 19% of greenhouse gas emissions and a 70% reduction of risk from the use of hazardous chemicals.





