LEGO promotes recycling and circular economy at its campus

Building sustainable premises with LEGO

Everyone has witnessed what LEGO products are capable of. It’s likely that any toy shop consumers venture into will have a form of sculpture created with LEGO. But, it is the first time we’ve seen its products recycled into building things much larger than lego figures.

At the company’s headquarters in Billund, Denmark, the company used 11,000 pounds (almost five tonnes) of recycled LEGO pieces in the furnishing of its campus. This amount contributed to the building, which spans 54,000 square metres and is capable of housing 2,000 employees.

The recycling LEGO was used to build all outdoor furniture for the site.

LEGO is aligned with ESG goals with sustainable sourcing

This is but one of the ways in which LEGO has contributed to a circular economy with the overarching goal of eliminating single-use plastic and circulating materials that are already in use.

The company seems ahead of the game, announcing a few years ago that it would swap out its plastics for sustainably-sourced materials as one step to achieving this. Since that announcement, the firm has executed this with a suitable product for its plant-based building blocks.