Lifetime of Achievement in Sustainability: Noel Anderson

A huge congratulations to Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability and Business Operations Officer at American Red Cross, who deservedly won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Global Sustainability Awards ceremony in London.

“It’s not just about me, it’s really about the entire Red Cross community,” Noel said in an interview afterwards. “It's a representation of all we’ve accomplished so far.”

He was keen to point out that this award won’t make the Red Cross complacent when it comes to sustainability: “It doesn’t stop here, we’ve got a long way to go, but this shows us we’re on the right path.”

When asked for his best words of advice for the sustainability community, Noel said: “Start with people and end with people. The only way we’re going to get this done is if we’re all on board.”

Winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award – Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at American Red Cross impressed the judges with his approach to sustainability, diversity, and in particular humanitarian aid.

“His dedication to the prevention and alleviation of human suffering is highlighted by the 19 years he has spent at the American Red Cross,” says Glen White, CEO of BizClik and Sustainability Magazine.

“His passion has had a truly global impact, and he has prioritised sustainability within that. A truly passionate, impactful leader.”