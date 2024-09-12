Lifetime of Achievement in Sustainability: Noel Anderson
A huge congratulations to Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability and Business Operations Officer at American Red Cross, who deservedly won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Global Sustainability Awards ceremony in London.
“It’s not just about me, it’s really about the entire Red Cross community,” Noel said in an interview afterwards. “It's a representation of all we’ve accomplished so far.”
He was keen to point out that this award won’t make the Red Cross complacent when it comes to sustainability: “It doesn’t stop here, we’ve got a long way to go, but this shows us we’re on the right path.”
When asked for his best words of advice for the sustainability community, Noel said: “Start with people and end with people. The only way we’re going to get this done is if we’re all on board.”
Winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award – Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at American Red Cross impressed the judges with his approach to sustainability, diversity, and in particular humanitarian aid.
“His dedication to the prevention and alleviation of human suffering is highlighted by the 19 years he has spent at the American Red Cross,” says Glen White, CEO of BizClik and Sustainability Magazine.
“His passion has had a truly global impact, and he has prioritised sustainability within that. A truly passionate, impactful leader.”
Currently Chief Sustainability Officer at the American Red Cross, Noel oversees the organisation’s commitment to reducing the impact of climate change through the integration of climate-centric approaches to advance its mission, business, investments and both national and international initiatives.
Under his leadership, the American Red Cross has implemented a robust plan to minimise its environmental impact through cutting emissions, waste and water usage. The American Red Cross is the first known humanitarian non-profit to publish a comprehensive ESG report.
Throughout the pandemic, Noel led many COVID-19 initiatives, ensuring the safety of employees and volunteers at the American Red Cross. Noel also led a Territory Alignment strategy for field geographic boundaries and facilitated the consolidation of biomedical and humanitarian service fleet management into a single effort.
Steven Downes, Editor-in-Chief, Sustainability Magazine, said: “Noel richly deserves this award. He is an inspirational leader at the Red Cross – and a man who is setting the sustainability benchmark for other NGOs.”
The awards
Launched in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 debuted at Sustainability LIVE London on 10, September.
The comprehensive programme acknowledges companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking in a multitude of categories
The awards celebrate the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG, and offer free entry for charities and NGOs.
“It was an honour to spotlight such a wide range of incredible companies at the inaugural Global Sustainability and ESG awards,” said Glen.
“At a time where it is crucial that companies are getting their sustainability strategy right, it is more important than ever to uplift and celebrate the frontrunners, the innovators and the pioneers who are developing innovative initiatives, projects and strategies that will have a positive impact on the planet for years to come.
“To host the awards during Sustainability LIVE London, where we’ve brought together thousands of the world’s brightest minds in sustainability, is an incredible moment for the sector to celebrate, we encourage many more companies to enter our Awards for 2025.
“Thanks to every company that entered - I say ‘just keep going on your journey’ and a big Congratulations to every company who was shortlisted, highly commended and of course to our 15 winners – we appreciate your input more than you know.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award
Honouring sustainability executives who have dedicated their careers to responsible business, making notable contributions to advance sustainable practices and initiatives. A lifetime of achievement is defined by demonstrated, long-term commitment and leadership in driving sustainable change within their organisation and/or industry, serving as a role model and mentor, inspiring others to pursue sustainable practices and create a positive impact in the field.
“It was an honour to spotlight such a wide range of incredible companies at the inaugural Global Sustainability and ESG awards,” said Glen White, CEO of BizClik and Sustainability Magazine.
“At a time where it is crucial that companies are getting their sustainability strategy right, it is more important than ever to uplift and celebrate the frontrunners, the innovators and the pioneers who are developing innovative initiatives, projects and strategies that will have a positive impact on the planet for years to come.
“To host the awards during Sustainability LIVE London, where we’ve brought together thousands of the world’s brightest minds in sustainability, is an incredible moment for the sector to celebrate, we encourage many more companies to enter our Awards for 2025.
“Thanks to every company that entered - I say ‘just keep going on your journey’ and a big Congratulations to every company who was shortlisted, highly commended and of course to our 15 winners – we appreciate your input more than you know.”
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
Thanks to our esteemed panel of industry leaders who judged the awards:
- Adam Elman, Google EMEA
- Angela Hultberg, Kearney
- Steve Smith, Schneider Electric
- Sophie Graham, IFS
- Courtney Holm, The Holm Edit
- Professor Paolo Taticchi. OMRI, UCL School of Management
- Márcia Balisciano, RELX
- Jane Goodland, LSEG
- Rahul Sareen, AWS
- Kevin Dunckley, HH Global
- Alice Spencer, CISL
The full list of awards categories and winners for 2024 is:
- Sustainability Strategy Award – Geopost
- ESG Programme Award – Liverpool FC
- Sustainable Finance Award – Scala Data Centers
- Diversity Award – Mitie
- Net Zero Award – Klarna
- Sustainable Supply Chain Award – UKL
- Sustainable Technology Award – DuPont Water Solutions
- Sustainable Consultancy Award – Forest Carbon
- Future Leader Award – Anastasia Le
- Executive of the Year Award – Preeti Srivastav
- Project of the Year Award – Amazon: The Amazon Global Refugee Challenge
- Lifetime of Achievement Award – Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at American Red Cross
- AI in Sustainability Award – Ndustrial
- Social Enterprise Award – UKL
- Start-Up Award – EasyCep
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand