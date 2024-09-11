The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards – WINNERS ANNOUNCED!
Held on September 10, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards brought together influential and inspiring leaders in sustainability and corporate governance to honour outstanding achievements in sustainability, ESG, diversity, inclusion and more.
The event highlighted the importance of sustainable business practices in today’s evolving corporate landscape, showcasing the efforts of organisations that are driving positive change.
Meet The Winners of 2024
🏆 Sustainability Strategy – Geopost
A major player in logistics and parcel delivery, Geopost is part of the DPD Group, Geopost is committed to sustainability and achieving carbon-neutral deliveries by reducing emissions and offsetting carbon footprint through green initiatives.
Highly Commended – Avon and Asahi Europe and International
🏆 Start-Up – EasyCep
Established in 2018, EasyCep reshaping the refurbished electronics sector. Since its founding, EasyCep has refurbished over 500,000 devices contributing significantly to the circular economy and fostering a more sustainable future. EasyCep is currently collaborating with global and local partners such as Turkcell, Trendyol, Amazon, Azerconnect, Carrefour, Migros, Starlink, and Ooredoo.
Highly Commended – Earth Finance and Circulayo
🏆 Social Enterprise & Sustainable Supply Chain – UKL
Founded in 1987 in Taipei, UKL is dedicated to providing clients with the highest quality apparel products specialising in sweaters and knitwear. UKL is highly trusted and a leading supplier in Asia, North and South America, and Europe. Not only is UKL a leader in manufacturing, its design capability has also won high acclaim, as well as its ability to forecast current and future fashion trends.
Highly Commended (Social Enterprise) – Stronger Stories and Dentsply
Highly Commended (Sustainable Supply Chain) – Asahi Europe and International and Yogi Tea
🏆 Sustainable Finance – Scala Data Centers
A leading player in the data centre industry in Latin America, Scala Data Centers is known for its strong sustainability commitments. The company implements energy-efficient solutions and focuses on reducing the environmental impact of data centres through renewable energy, eco-friendly cooling systems, and sustainable construction practices.
Highly Commended – BTG Pactual and Ethic
🏆 ESG Program – Liverpool FC
An iconic Premier League football club, Liverpool FC is active in sustainability with a focus on reducing its carbon footprint, promoting recycling, and engaging with fans on environmental issues. In its efforts to drive sustainability, Liverpool FC has implemented various measures to make its operations more eco-friendly, such as an energy-efficient stadium.
Highly Commended – Scala Data Centers and Mitie
🏆 Diversity – Mitie
UK-based, Mitie is a facilities management company recognised for its commitment to sustainability. The company is focused on reducing its own environmental impact while also helping its clients to achieve net-zero carbon goals. Mitie does this through innovative energy management, waste reduction, and efficient building solutions.
Highly Commended – Davies and EPAM Systems
Sustainability LIVE was launched back in 2022 to magnify the impact of our award-winning Sustainability Magazine. Our platform allows leaders and influencers to make meaningful change and empower future generations.
Today, Sustainability LIVE is the ‘go-to event’ for executives globally, and we continue to build on our responsibility to provide a voice for the movement through our portfolio with the launch of our inaugural Global Sustainability & ESG Awards.
It is amazing to see the meaningful impact that these companies, projects and individuals are having on the world, furthering the sustainability movement. Everyone at Sustainability LIVE and Sustainability Magazine would like to extend their congratulations to our Winners for 2024 and thank you for your dedication to a more sustainable, diverse and innovative future.
🏆 Sustainable Consultancy – Forest Carbon
A leader in woodland creation and carbon offsetting, Forest Carbon helps organisations to offset their emissions by funding tree-planting projects. Forest Carbon is dedicated to restoring habitats, sequestering carbon, and contributing to biodiversity to ensure a positive impact on both the environment and local communities.
Highly Commended – Schneider Electric and KEO International Consultants
🏆 AI in Sustainability – Ndustrial
A technology company dedicated to focusing on sustainability in industrial operations, Ndustrial leverages data and analytics to optimise energy consumption, reduce waste, and drive more efficient processes. Ndustrial helps organisations to minimise their environmental impact.
Highly Commended – Lenovo
🏆 Future Leader – Anastasia Le, Sustainability Lead at The Marble Group
At the forefront of sustainability, Anastasia Le Sustainability Lead at The Marble Group heads the initiatives to reduce environmental impact, promote eco-friendly practices, and integrate sustainability into the company’s overall strategy.
Highly Commended – Rishi Jain, Director of Impact at Liverpool Football Club and Ellis Spiezia, Electric Racing Driver at Ellysium Racing
🏆 Project of the Year – Amazon (The Amazon Global Refugee Challenge)
Dedicated to addressing the refugee crisis with sustainable solutions, Amazon leverages its logistics and technology to support displaced populations through innovative programmes. These programmes focus on environmental sustainability and social responsibility.
Highly Commended – Melodea (One Package Solution of High Performance and Sustainability) and HH Global (Sustainable Procurement Framework)
🏆 Executive of the Year – Preeti Srivastav, Group Head of Sustainability at Asahi Europe and International]
Leading Europe’s sustainability agenda at Asahi Europe and International, Preeti Srivastav is dedicated to embedding environmental, social and governance principles into the company operations. Preeti has driven many initiatives for the company including carbon reduction, responsible sourcing, and sustainable packaging.
Highly Commended – Lael Giebel, Director of Global Sustainability at KnowBe4 and Inge Huijbrechts, Chief Sustainability and Security Officer at Radisson Hotel Group
🏆 Sustainable Technology – DuPont Water Solutions
A division of DuPont, DuPont Water Solutions is dedicated to water purification, reuse, and resource management to address global water challenges. The company develops innovative technologies for desalination, wastewater treatment, and filtration to promote sustainable water management practices.
Highly Commended – Edged Energy and Kosmode Health Singapore
🏆 Lifetime of Achievement – Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at American Red Cross
Responsible for advancing sustainability practices at the American Red Cross, Noel Anderson integrates ESG strategies into the organisation’s humanitarian efforts. He does this by ensuring that the non-profit operates responsibly and minimises its environmental impact while providing disaster relief and aid.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand