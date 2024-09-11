The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards – WINNERS ANNOUNCED!

🏆 Project of the Year – Amazon (The Amazon Global Refugee Challenge)

Dedicated to addressing the refugee crisis with sustainable solutions, Amazon leverages its logistics and technology to support displaced populations through innovative programmes. These programmes focus on environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

Highly Commended – Melodea (One Package Solution of High Performance and Sustainability) and HH Global (Sustainable Procurement Framework)

🏆 Executive of the Year – Preeti Srivastav, Group Head of Sustainability at Asahi Europe and International]

Leading Europe’s sustainability agenda at Asahi Europe and International, Preeti Srivastav is dedicated to embedding environmental, social and governance principles into the company operations. Preeti has driven many initiatives for the company including carbon reduction, responsible sourcing, and sustainable packaging.

Highly Commended – Lael Giebel, Director of Global Sustainability at KnowBe4 and Inge Huijbrechts, Chief Sustainability and Security Officer at Radisson Hotel Group

🏆 Sustainable Technology – DuPont Water Solutions

A division of DuPont, DuPont Water Solutions is dedicated to water purification, reuse, and resource management to address global water challenges. The company develops innovative technologies for desalination, wastewater treatment, and filtration to promote sustainable water management practices.

Highly Commended – Edged Energy and Kosmode Health Singapore

🏆 Lifetime of Achievement – Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at American Red Cross

Responsible for advancing sustainability practices at the American Red Cross, Noel Anderson integrates ESG strategies into the organisation’s humanitarian efforts. He does this by ensuring that the non-profit operates responsibly and minimises its environmental impact while providing disaster relief and aid.

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates:

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand