Mastercard: the sustainable future of payment services

Emissions reduction targets at Mastercard

Emissions reduction is a critical step for all organisations and Mastercard is no exception. Committing to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the company expects a 38% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. Scope 3 will follow with a 20% reduction based on 2016 figures.

As a member of the RE100, a global initiative that encourages collaboration between global renewable energy leaders, Mastercard’s ability to source renewable energy will make a significant impact on its emissions as it continues its procurement of 100% renewable energy across its operations.

Building greener premises for Mastercard operations

The operation of premises can come with a significant contribution to carbon emissions, but Mastercard is working to develop green buildings and data centres that are certified by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). Undergoing these developments led to green certification across 90% of its workspaces.

Sustainably-sourced credit card materials

The company’s cards will become more sustainable as Mastercard aims to source better materials for them. To reduce first-use plastics in its cards, it will follow standards to create bio-sourced, chlorine-free and degradable cards, which are labelled with a new badge to show the users that they are produced sustainably.

On the subject of cards, the Wildlife Impact Card will also give the company a sustainable edge as it aims to support the one million plan and animal species that are at risk of extinction. These gift cards are designed for customers with a passion for nature and environmental action who wish to help protect wildlife.