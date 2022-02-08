McKinsey compares sustainability with cost-efficiency

One of the biggest challenges highlighted by the firm is the shift from internal combustion engines to all-electric vehicles. According to McKinsey, around 20% of the carbon associated with a diesel vehicle is generated in the production stage — with the rest emitted from the use of the vehicle. While electric vehicles produce lower emissions during use, considerations should be given to the production and sourcing of different materials, which is suggested to rise to 45% when switching to battery-electric vehicles.

Focusing on design for sustainability

The sustainability of an electric vehicle — and any other product — is influenced by the design stage. At this point in the product life cycle, businesses must look into the granular details of their component sourcing and operations to determine the actual emissions involved in production. Businesses are already beginning to substitute more sustainable materials, but research and development (R&D) is critical for reducing emissions in the value chain.