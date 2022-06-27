McLaren Racing announce world-first sustainability programme

Discussing McLaren Racing’s sustainability report

Towards the end of the press event, we caught up with Kim Wilson, Sustainability Director at McLaren Racing, who—with only five months at the organisation—was the driving force in the production of its first sustainability report. A first for motorsport.

The report highlights the key pillars of McLaren Racing, which Wilson was pleased to address in a roundtable discussion: Net zero, circular economy, diversity, equity & inclusions (D,E&I), and health and well-being.

Particularly, she explains the efforts made to support underrepresented groups through its D,E&I strategy.

“We've already made some good strides in that space,” says Wilson.

“One of the big things is looking at our recruitment. We've already changed our recruitment process and we've already changed the ways we go about it to try and de-bias that and widen the talent pool.”

Wilson also addresses some of the emissions-reduction efforts and circular principles achieved by the team.

“We signed up to the Science-Based Targets initiative. Now that's a commitment we've got to get our targets validated and that's a really big goal for us to say a third party has said ‘yes,l we're on the right track to paying our part in reducing our emissions towards 1.5 degree world,” she says.

“In terms of a circular economy, there are two things that I really want to achieve. One is to get a project off the ground that is really starting to address our ambition of a fully circular formula 1 car by 2030. That at the moment is a concept we've got to get going. And that will involve partnerships.”