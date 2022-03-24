Pairing organisational culture models with corporate values

Organisational culture is a core factor that sets the framework for how a business and its employees function as a cohesive whole.

It is critical to develop a culture aligned with the business's core values, without jeopardising the flexibility organisational culture models offer.

Corporate culture cannot be static as even the slightest change can have prolonged ripple effects.

Edgar Schein , a renowned organisational management expert from the MIT Sloan School of Management , says it is possible for an organisation to have different cultures and subcultures. It is common for some units to even own specific subcultures in large organisations.

Harvard Business Review identified four generally accepted attributes in organisational culture models based on a synthesis of seminal work by Edgar Schein, Shalom Schwartz, Geert Hofstede, and other leading scholars. It concludes that culture is a group phenomenon that is shared, pervasive, enduring, and implicit.

Organisational culture is not born in a single day. Schein says these cultures should be formed in due course of time. It is formed through adaptations to external and internal environments, as well as problem-solving methods. However, the way in which it is built can be designed.

There are several variables in designing cultures and values. First is the purpose and goals of the company, the approach in building the culture, suitable profile for the company, the company values, and benchmarks to relevant entities within a similar industry.