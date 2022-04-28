Polestar improves sustainable sourcing and EV technology

Polestar enhances EV sustainability credentials

The long-short of it can be explained in a simple quote from the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Ingenlath, who says “we have revisited materials and processes that go into making Polestar 2, introducing updates that reduce the climate impact and increase material traceability of this award-winning car.”

The firm has been working on its Polestar 2 model to continuously improve upon its design and functionality to make it more efficient both in operation and throughout its supply chain. The company promotes its ‘vegan first’ approach, meaning that customers are encouraged to buy the standard interior made of responsibly-sourced materials. As the second option of interior, sustainable leather is sourced to provide customers with options for further quality and luxury.

Ingenlath also says: “These are important additions to how we can improve cars over their lifetime. Not just with functionality and design updates, but addressing sustainability and carbon footprint as well.”

“We require that all leather used in Polestar products live up to the strictest standards on animal welfare and the Five Freedoms*, as well as being fully traceable and chrome-free,” says Polestar’s Head of Sustainability, Fredrika Klarén.