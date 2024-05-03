Salesforce EVP joins Sustainability LIVE New York

Having worked at Salesforce for the last 20 years, Suzanne DiBianca is an influential leader in the industry. Currently, Suzanne is EVP and Chief Impact Officer, leading the company’s stakeholder capitalism strategy, including the company’s global corporate relations, sustainability, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy. Suzanne also oversees Salesforce’s corporate philanthropy initiatives, which include supporting nonprofits focused on climate resilience, education, and workforce development.

Suzanne has been instrumental in co-founding the Salesforce Foundation and Salesforce.org, as well as the company’s pioneering the 1-1-1 model for integrating corporate philanthropy which has been adopted by tens of thousands of companies across the globe.

Suzanne also led Salesforce’s Ventures Impact Fund, which focuses on investing in next-generation cloud companies driving positive social change, and oversaw the company’s Salesforce Military program, which focuses on upskilling and hiring veterans.

