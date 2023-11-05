Schneider Electric: sustainability consulting drives success

Recognised as the most sustainable business in our Top 100 Companies, Schneider Electric is well positioned to share information and insights on business strategies for decarbonisation and long-term compliance with environmental, social and governance (ESG).

More than just an electrical equipment innovator, Schneider has mastered the power of digital to support its customers in energy management and emission reductions, but also automation to achieve the same great results time and time again.

The organisation recognises the transition to a new world of clean energy and a clear picture of electricity 4.0 as the most significant transformation to date, Steve Smith, Head of Global Marketing for Energy Management Thought Leadership and Communications, spoke at Sustainability LIVE London, showcasing the company’s expertise that garnered the No.1 title.

Schneider Electric’s sustainability consulting services

With this in mind, organisations can learn from the company’s growth in this area through its consultancy division, which was created to help businesses deliver on their sustainability goals. With a holistic approach to sustainability strategy consulting, Schneider can support companies in a number of areas, including:

Climate change strategy: Offering climate change compliance consulting services to help organisations understand and meet their goals. This relates to regulations, reporting standards, and emissions reduction targets.

Sustainability reporting: Offering support to maximising sustainability reporting to help businesses track their impacts and take strategic steps to mitigate their negative ESG. Climate risk management: Services to assist businesses when identifying, assessing, and managing the physical and transitional risks of climate change.

Renewable energy and clean technologies: Delivering corporate renewable energy and clean technology procurement strategies that allow its clients to identify opportunities and threats while engaging all stakeholders.

ESG solutions: ESG solutions allow companies to improve their performance across all facets. This is supported by sustainability reporting and ESG training.

Procurement services: Very few organisations have succeeded in producing solely renewable energy, which is where Schneider supports businesses as it recognises the importance of sustainable sourcing.

Supply chain decarbonisation: 90% of the global economy supports emissions reduction efforts, consisting of more than 1,800 businesses. Gaining an overview of the entire supply chain will enable companies to focus their attention on the key paint points.

