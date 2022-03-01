Schneider Electric's sustainability programme shows promise

Marking the end of the programme’s first year, multinational leaders in the digital transformation of energy management and automation Schneider Electric , has announced the progress of its ground-breaking Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) program , marking the end of this ambitious programme's first year.

The programme was launched in January 2021, coinciding with the company receiving the prestigious accolade of ‘The World’s Most Sustainable Company’ by Corporate Knights , a Canadian media and research company. It followed that award up with another to kick off 2022, ranked as the world’s most sustainable company by Sustainability Magazine .