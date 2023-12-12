Solvay’s Syensqo makes sustainable components for e-mobility

Words from Solvay’s CEO Dr Ilham Kadri explain the motivation behind the name changes:

“Solvay has a 160-year legacy that will be passed on for generations to come and the names of our new companies reflect this perfectly. Solvay will create and deliver essential solutions in housing, health, nutrition and mobility, which fulfil the basic needs of humanity. It will enable vital solutions that are at the heart of people’s everyday lives. Syensqo will be a company of explorers who will usher in breakthroughs that will advance humanity.”

Applying chemistry to future mobility

One of the main areas of research and development (R&D) covered by Syensqo is composite material composition, which builds upon the company’s 40-year history of automotive innovation.

The products delivered by Syensqo support a variety of functions that transform modern mobility, including powertrain efficiency, electrification, lightweight components and clean technologies. Weight-saving materials are particularly apparent in motorsport and the developing electric vehicle (EV) industry as car makers build more efficient vehicles.

Composites are also present in thermal management and transmission systems.

Further specialist machines require unique components to function under demanding conditions—hydrogen being one of these. Components like membranes, electrode binders, hydrogen gaskets, diaphragms, and hydrogen cell frames are crucial in building robust hydrogen-powered vehicles. Covering both electrification and hydrogen innovation puts Syensqo in a position to support the growth of sustainable mobility.

Syensqo’s innovative materials for EV battery applications

Supporting the battery industry for more than 20 years, Syensqo’s expertise comes into its own as the material provider supports manufacturers in the EV battery space. As a necessity in all automotive applications, lightweight materials make for foundations of more efficient battery packs and, in turn, more sustainable vehicles.

These can also be applied to consumer products and energy storage systems to reduce the impact of the electrical products. With the future in mind, sustainable composites and other materials benefit a circular system through end-of-life battery management.

