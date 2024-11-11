SUBMISSIONS OPEN – Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2025

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards is back for 2025 — bigger and better than ever.

Join us on 10 September 2025 for a black tie event and prestigious ceremony that recognises and honours individuals, businesses, projects and charities that have made outstanding contributions to sustainability and ESG practices.

With 18 prestigious categories — 17 of which are open for entries — the awards highlight leadership and innovation, showcasing organisations and individuals driving meaningful change through innovative strategies and impactful practices.

The awards honour leaders who are pushing boundaries and setting new standards for a sustainable future.

