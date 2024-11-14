Sustainability LIVE Chicago 2025 – The Agenda
- Date: 4 and 5 June 2025
- Time: 8:30 AM CST
- Event type: In-person
London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – Sustainability LIVE – is heading to Chicago.
Taking place on 4 and 5 June 2025, the two-day event will be in colocation with Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago and Manufacturing LIVE Chicago.
It was incredible to connect with such a diverse and driven group of individuals and organisations dedicated to tackling the urgent challenge of climate change. Sustainability LIVE provides a vital platform for these critical conversations, and I left feeling inspired by the collective commitment to a sustainable future
Sustainability at the heart of corporate strategy
Embedding sustainability at the heart of corporate strategy is vital.
Beyond ethical imperatives, organisations that adopt this approach enhance their resilience, alignment with consumers and investors, mitigate environmental risks and create meaningful value.
Sustainability is not just a corporate responsibility — it is increasingly a strategic necessity for long-term success in today’s interconnected world.
The agenda
Launching its newest in-person event in North America, Sustainability LIVE is headed to Chicago to deliver the ultimate forum to inspire C/V/D level executives and improve sustainability efforts in enterprise organisations.
Sustainability LIVE Chicago will be held at CONVENE 333 North Green in 2025.
☕Invite-Only Breakfast Briefing
🎬 Introduction to Sustainability LIVE Chicago
🎤 10x Keynote Presentation
🗨️ 3x Fireside Chats
👥 5x Engaging Panels
📚 4x Interactive Workshops
🗣️ 5x Networking Breaks
Sustainability LIVE Chicago: A co-located event
NEW for 2025, Sustainability LIVE Chicago will be co-located with Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago and Manufacturing LIVE Chicago on 4 and 5 June 2025.
This triple event offers a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of sustainability, procurement, supply chain and manufacturing, as well as allowing for comprehensive networking and collaboration across sectors.
Essential diary dates for 2025
Discover the essential diary dates for Sustainability Magazine and its sister publications – Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital.
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Malta | 20 February
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March
- Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Sustainability | 5-6 March
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE: London Climate Action Week | 25 June
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November
