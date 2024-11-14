Article
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE Chicago 2025 – The Agenda

By Georgia Collins
November 14, 2024
undefined mins
Share
Sustainability LIVE Chicago - 4 and 5 June 2025
Everything you need to know ahead of Sustainability LIVE Chicago 2025
  • Date: 4 and 5 June 2025
  • Time: 8:30 AM CST
  • Event type: In-person

London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – Sustainability LIVE – is heading to Chicago.

Taking place on 4 and 5 June 2025, the two-day event will be in colocation with Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago and Manufacturing LIVE Chicago.

To get your Early Bird tickets, click here

The Future of Net Zero Panel

It was incredible to connect with such a diverse and driven group of individuals and organisations dedicated to tackling the urgent challenge of climate change. Sustainability LIVE provides a vital platform for these critical conversations, and I left feeling inspired by the collective commitment to a sustainable future 

Adam Elman, Head of Sustainability (EMEA) at Google

Sustainability at the heart of corporate strategy

Embedding sustainability at the heart of corporate strategy is vital.

Beyond ethical imperatives, organisations that adopt this approach enhance their resilience, alignment with consumers and investors, mitigate environmental risks and create meaningful value. 

Sustainability is not just a corporate responsibility — it is increasingly a strategic necessity for long-term success in today’s interconnected world.

The agenda

Launching its newest in-person event in North America, Sustainability LIVE is headed to Chicago to deliver the ultimate forum to inspire C/V/D level executives and improve sustainability efforts in enterprise organisations. 

Sustainability LIVE Chicago will be held at CONVENE 333 North Green in 2025.

☕Invite-Only Breakfast Briefing
🎬 Introduction to Sustainability LIVE Chicago
🎤 10x Keynote Presentation
🗨️ 3x Fireside Chats
👥 5x Engaging Panels
📚 4x Interactive Workshops
🗣️ 5x Networking Breaks

Speakers are to be announced soon! Subscribe to Sustainability Magazine to receive all the latest updates. 

To get your Early Bird tickets, click here.

Youtube Placeholder

Sustainability LIVE Chicago: A co-located event

NEW for 2025, Sustainability LIVE Chicago will be co-located with Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago and Manufacturing LIVE Chicago on 4 and 5 June 2025. 

This triple event offers a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of sustainability, procurement, supply chain and manufacturing, as well as allowing for comprehensive networking and collaboration across sectors. 

The Circular Economy Forum at Sustainability LIVE London 2023

Essential diary dates for 2025

Discover the essential diary dates for Sustainability Magazine and its sister publications – Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital. 

To follow Sustainability LIVE on LinkedIn, click here.

2025 diary dates: 

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

SUS LIVE CHICAGO 2025EventProcurementSupply chainManufacturing
Share
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Articles

Does the Free Market Have Climate Action in Shackles?

British legal firm Hogan Lovells hosted a debate on the free market, including speakers from Octopus, ERM, Imperial, Oxford, Counteract and Force of Nature

COP29: Does the UN Climate Conference Need Reform?

An open letter from international leaders calls for reform of the UN climate change conference process after fossil fuels controversies at COP29

Shell, Energy Storage and the Sustainable Hydrogen Fallacy

As world leaders discuss renewable energy storage at COP29, we examine the issues, innovations and false dawns major energy companies are grappling with

United's CSO Lifts the Lid on Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Sustainability

Dipli, Orange & the Smartphone Refurbishment Revolution

Tech & AI

Cargill: How 3 New Ingredients are ‘Sustainable & Delicious’

Sustainability