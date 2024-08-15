Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC: Join the Waitlist!
Launching a groundbreaking ‘invitation only’ summit focused on sustainability strategies, brand strategies and business strategies, Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC – an accredited Climate Week NYC event – is the platform for leading organisations to raise awareness of long-term climate change objectives and the strategies to achieve them.
Join together with our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network on how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.
Our expansion into New York continues to strengthen the commitment we have to be a voice and platform for sustainability leaders, organisations and communities to further the movement. The launch of Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC will provide an exclusive and granular sustainability experience for those attending the summit and the opportunity to harness the power of the Sustainability Magazine brand. It is an exciting time for BizClik as we expand our LIVE events across the globe to continue in our commitment to be a single source of invaluable information, insights, best practices and networking opportunities alongside our growing list of major corporate partners. Hard work pays off!
All you need to know
To be held on the 5th floor of 360 Madison – the responsibility conference will provide a unique networking and learning opportunity with a combination of keynotes, fireside chats, debates, roundtables, breakout sessions and panels.
By invitation only, those attending Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC will have the opportunity to hear from the industry’s most influential and knowledgeable executives from some of the world’s largest brands. Confirmed speakers so far include:
- Allyson Anderson Book, Chief Sustainability Officer at Baker Hughes
- Nina Eisenman, Vice President of Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting at Nasdaq
- Maurice Loosschilder, Head of Sustainability at Signify
- Anke Hampel, Group Head of Sustainability & Non-Executive Director at ABB AG
- Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer at Colgate-Palmolive
- Cassandra Garber, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability & ESG at Dell Technologies
- Timothy D. Adamson, Chief Administrative Officer and Sustainability & ESG Director at Citi
- Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director at Kearney
- Jim Andrew, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo
- Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer at IBM
Panels to attend
During the summit, those attending the event will have the opportunity to come together to network and engage with a selection of thought-provoking and interactive panel discussions. Discover the panels lined up below:
Women in Sustainability
Bringing together leading female voices in the sustainability sector, the panel will take a look at the experiences, challenges and triumphs driving sustainability initiatives. The panel will also highlight the critical role women play in advancing environmental goals from grassroots activism to corporate leadership.
Sustainability & ESG Strategies
Focused on sustainability and ESG strategies in large-scale organisations, this panel will see industry leaders share their insights and best practices on implementing sustainable and ESG initiatives to drive positive environmental and social impact while continuing to ensure long-term business success.
Sustainability & Global Brands
Exploring innovative strategies and initiatives global brands are implementing to reduce their environmental impact, enhance social responsibility, and drive sustainable growth, this panel will include best practices, integration strategies, and both challenges and opportunities.
The Future of Net Zero
As the world intensifies its efforts to combat climate change advancing net zero carbon emissions has become a critical goal for both governments and businesses. This panel explores the strategies, innovations, and challenges associated with transitioning to a net zero company.
Join the waitlist
Rooftop Drinks Networking Party
Day: 24 September 2024
Time: 18:00 to 21:00
Location: Bookmarks Lounge, 14th Floor, 299 Madison Ave #14, New York, NY 10017
After the summit, join us at the Bookmarks Lounge for finger food and a premium open bar for an opportunity to network, discuss, and explore possibilities with some of the world’s most leading executives with the stunning backdrop of the New York skyline.
From CSOs to VPs of ESG, Directors of Sustainability, and EVPs discover our attendee list here.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
