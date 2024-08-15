Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC: Join the Waitlist!

All you need to know

To be held on the 5th floor of 360 Madison – the responsibility conference will provide a unique networking and learning opportunity with a combination of keynotes, fireside chats, debates, roundtables, breakout sessions and panels.

By invitation only, those attending Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC will have the opportunity to hear from the industry’s most influential and knowledgeable executives from some of the world’s largest brands. Confirmed speakers so far include:

Allyson Anderson Book, Chief Sustainability Officer at Baker Hughes

Nina Eisenman, Vice President of Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting at Nasdaq

Maurice Loosschilder, Head of Sustainability at Signify

Anke Hampel, Group Head of Sustainability & Non-Executive Director at ABB AG

Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer at Colgate-Palmolive

Cassandra Garber, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability & ESG at Dell Technologies

Timothy D. Adamson, Chief Administrative Officer and Sustainability & ESG Director at Citi

Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director at Kearney

Jim Andrew, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo

Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer at IBM

Panels to attend

During the summit, those attending the event will have the opportunity to come together to network and engage with a selection of thought-provoking and interactive panel discussions. Discover the panels lined up below:

Women in Sustainability

Bringing together leading female voices in the sustainability sector, the panel will take a look at the experiences, challenges and triumphs driving sustainability initiatives. The panel will also highlight the critical role women play in advancing environmental goals from grassroots activism to corporate leadership.

Sustainability & ESG Strategies

Focused on sustainability and ESG strategies in large-scale organisations, this panel will see industry leaders share their insights and best practices on implementing sustainable and ESG initiatives to drive positive environmental and social impact while continuing to ensure long-term business success.

Sustainability & Global Brands

Exploring innovative strategies and initiatives global brands are implementing to reduce their environmental impact, enhance social responsibility, and drive sustainable growth, this panel will include best practices, integration strategies, and both challenges and opportunities.

The Future of Net Zero

As the world intensifies its efforts to combat climate change advancing net zero carbon emissions has become a critical goal for both governments and businesses. This panel explores the strategies, innovations, and challenges associated with transitioning to a net zero company.

