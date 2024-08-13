Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC NEW Speakers Announced
Launching a groundbreaking ‘invitation only’ summit focused on sustainability strategies, brand strategies, and business strategies, Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC is the platform for leading organisations to raise awareness of long-term climate change objectives and the strategies to achieve them.
Join together with our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network on how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour, and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.
Jim Andrew, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo
Serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo, Jim Andrew began his career with the company back in 2016. In his role, Jim leads pep+ – PepsiCo’s holistic transformation agenda with sustainability at its centre – including the strategic framework, governance, and integrated plans and goals for all of PepsiCo. Jim also ensures that sustainability is woven into the operating plans of all business units.
Based in New York, Jim is a graduate of the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and has an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business.
Tim Adamson, Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Sustainability & ESG at Citi
Having joined Citi’s Sustainability and ESG team in 2022, Tim Adamson is the Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Sustainability & ESG at the company. In his role, Tim supports the Chief Sustainability Officers helping with the bank’s sustainability strategy and priority initiatives – including its US$1tn sustainable finance and net zero goals.
Cassandra Garber, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability & ESG at Dell Technologies
With over 20 years of experience in building and leading global, enterprise-wide sustainability, ESG, marketing and communications programmes and teams, Cassandra Graber is currently Vice President of Corporate Sustainability & ESG at Dell Technologies.
Driving the global ESG strategy and integration across the enterprise, Cassandra oversees the global teams and activities leading sustainability, ESG reporting and operations, giving and volunteerism, and Dell’s signature social innovation programmes.
Cassandra is responsible for helping the company deliver on aggressive ESG goals and targets across four pillars – advancing sustainability, cultivating inclusion, transforming lives and upholding trust.
