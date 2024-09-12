Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC – SOLD OUT!

Rooftop Drinks Networking Party

Day: 24 September 2024

Time: 18:00 to 21:00

Location: Bookmarks Lounge, 14th Floor, 299 Madison Ave #14, New York, NY 10017

After the summit, join us at the Bookmarks Lounge for finger food and a premium open bar for an opportunity to network, discuss, and explore possibilities with some of the world’s leading executives with the stunning backdrop of the New York skyline.

From CSOs to VPs of ESG, Directors of Sustainability, and EVPs discover our attendee list here.

Join the reserve list to still be in with the chance to attend, click here.

