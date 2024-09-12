Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC – SOLD OUT!
Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC is SOLD OUT for 2024! Is a groundbreaking summit focused on extending the Sustainability LIVE global events program directly into Climate Week NYC.
It is truly amazing to see that our Sustainability LIVE at Climate Week NYC event has already sold out. The invitation-only event is a groundbreaking summit dedicated to bringing together the most influential Sustainability and ESG leaders from many of the World's biggest and most innovative companies.
Providing the platform for these leaders to listen, learn and network on the biggest challenges and opportunities that we face in the realm of Climate Change and Net Zero is a privilege and this event will shape the future approach of business leaders attitude towards core sustainability initiatives and hopefully impact the required change urgently needed, making sustainability a priority for all.
Speakers at Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC
To be held on the 5th floor of 360 Madison – the responsibility conference will provide a unique networking and learning opportunity with a combination of keynotes, fireside chats, debates, roundtables, breakout sessions and panels.
- Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer at Philip Morris International
- Kristen Siemen, Vice President of Sustainable Workplaces and Chief Sustainability Officer at General Motors
- Nina Eisenman, Vice President and Head of ESG Strategy and Reporting at Nasdaq
- Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer at IBM
- Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer at Colgate Palmolive
- Anke Hampel, Group Head of Sustainability at ABB
- Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global
- Andrew Mayock, Chief Sustainability Officer at United States Government
- Cassandra Garber, VP, Sustainability & ESG at Dell Technologies
- Linda Freiner, Chief Sustainability Officer at Zurich
- Maurice Loosschilder, Head of Sustainability at Signify
- James Gowen, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Sourcing and Chief Sustainability Officer at Verizon
- Allyson Anderson Book, Chief Sustainability Officer at Baker Hughes
- Marsha McIntosh, President of North America Supply at Diageo
- Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global
- Alice Ashpitel, Head of Sustainability at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team
- Sarah Mcdonald, Vice President of Sustainability at Haleon
- Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo
- Tim Adamson, Chief Administrative Officer of Sustainability and ESG at Citi
- Michelle T Davies, Global Head of Sustainability Law at EY
- Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director at Kearney
- Susan Kenniston, Global head and Vice President for Sustainability at Wipro
- Andrew Kimball, President and CEO at New York City Economic Development Corporation
Rooftop Drinks Networking Party
Day: 24 September 2024
Time: 18:00 to 21:00
Location: Bookmarks Lounge, 14th Floor, 299 Madison Ave #14, New York, NY 10017
After the summit, join us at the Bookmarks Lounge for finger food and a premium open bar for an opportunity to network, discuss, and explore possibilities with some of the world’s leading executives with the stunning backdrop of the New York skyline.
From CSOs to VPs of ESG, Directors of Sustainability, and EVPs discover our attendee list here.
Join the reserve list to still be in with the chance to attend, click here.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand