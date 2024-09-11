Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC Speaker Announcement
Launching a groundbreaking ‘invitation only’ summit focused on sustainability strategies, brand strategies, and business strategies, Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC is the platform for leading organisations to raise awareness of long-term climate change objectives and the strategies to achieve them.
Join together with our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network on how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour, and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.
Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer at Philip Morris International
The first female Chief Sustainability Officer for Phillip Morris International, Jennifer Motles orchestrates the company’s ambitious sustainability agenda including its vision to transform for good and phasing out cigarettes.
Driving the integration of the company’s financial and non-financial performance, Jennifer also helped craft the company’s statement of purpose as well as its transformation and sustainability strategies.
As Chief Sustainability Officer, Jennifer leads the company’s process for establishing concrete sustainability definitions, documentation, and controls to standardise how the company measures ESG performance. She has also driven the increase in pace of its ESG initiatives including bringing forward its carbon neutrality targets and activating innovations in the company.
Andrew Mayock, Federal Chief Sustainability Officer at the White House Council On Environmental Quality
As the Federal Chief Sustainability Officer leading President Biden’s Federal sustainability and adaptation policy agenda, Andrew Maydock has over 25 years of both public and private experience including serving the Obama and Clinton Administration focusing on digital services, cybersecurity, acquisitions, financial management, personnel and performance management, and sustainability.
Marsha McIntosh-Hamilton, President of North America Supply at Diageo North America
As the President of North America Supply at Diageo, Marsha McIntosh-Hamilton is experienced in supply strategy, logistics, procurement, productivity, working capital improvement, and diversity and inclusion.
With over two decades of supply chain experience, Marsha is known for being a thoughtful, ambitious and passionate leader, with the ability to build highly engaged and high-performing teams.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
