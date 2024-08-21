Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC Speaker Announcements
Launching a groundbreaking ‘invitation only’ summit focused on sustainability strategies, brand strategies, and business strategies, Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC is the platform for leading organisations to raise awareness of long-term climate change objectives and the strategies to achieve them.
Join together with our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network on how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour, and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.
Anke Hampel, Group Head of Sustainability & Non-Executive Director at ABB AG
Joining ABB in 2022 from Tetra Pak, Anke Hampel is the Group Head of Sustainability at ABB Group. Anke’s experience includes driving sustainability initiatives at the companies she has served, emissions reduction, procurement, finance, and supply chain.
Anke also holds a diploma in International Business Studies from Dresden University of Applied Sciences and California State University.
Andrew Mayock, Federal Chief Sustainability Officer of the White House Council On Environmental Quality
Currently, the Federal Chief Sustainability Officer leading President Biden’s Federal sustainability and adaptation policy agenda, Andrew has over 25 years of public and private sector experience including service in the Obama and Clinton administrations.
Andrew’s experience lies not only in sustainability but in budgeting, digital services, cybersecurity, acquisitions, financial management, personnel, and performance management. He has also overseen policy and budget for six cabinet agencies comprising US$225bn of the President’s budget and covering over one million federal employees.
Linda Freiner, Chief Sustainability Officer at Zurich Insurance
Holding the role of Chief Sustainability Officer at Zurich Insurance Group, Linda Freiner is responsible for the global strategy and integration of sustainability across the group. She also oversees the management of the Z Zurich Foundation and set up the Zurich Flood Resilience Program.
Before joining the group, Linda was a Global Leadership Fellow at the World Economic Forum, she also worked for the CFI Group and Procter & Gamble.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand