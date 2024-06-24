Article
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE heads to Chicago in 2025

By Georgia Collins
June 24, 2024
undefined mins
Share
Sustainability LIVE Chicago 2025
Sustainability LIVE expands its in-person events to the US with Sustainability LIVE Chicago in 2025, co-located with P&SC LIVE and Manufacturing LIVE

Heading over the Atlantic Ocean, Sustainability LIVE will host its mega-co-located event at Convene – 333 North Green, Chicago, IL, 60607 on 4th and 5th June 2025 – alongside Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE and Manufacturing LIVE.

From humble beginnings post-pandemic, Sustainability LIVE has forged its reputation as the ‘Number One Sustainability & ESG Event’ with multiple conference and expo brands both in-person and via its award-winning virtual platform.

Having cultivated senior executive audiences globally Sustainability LIVE will offer its unique blend of thought leadership, executive keynotes, fireside chats, panels and interactive workshops to an audience of over 2,000 sustainability, procurement, supply chain, finance and operations leaders across two days in Chicago.

Those that attend the co-located mega event will have the opportunity to connect, learn, and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, and best practices through engaging presentations, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and workshops as well as its new VR pavilion.

Register your interest

Youtube Placeholder

Exponential growth

Glen White, CEO, BizClik, said: “From our humble beginnings, hosting virtual events in the height of lockdown back in 2020, BizClik debuted its first in-person event in September of 2021 – Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE.

“Since then our events have grown exponentially, branching out into Sustainability, Fintech, Technology, AI and Manufacturing.

“This growth reflects our global commitment to connecting the world’s digital leaders, and to be a platform and voice for organisations, individuals and communities to showcase their corporate vision and success.”

He added: “It is an exciting time for BizClik as we expand our LIVE events across the globe to continue in our commitment to be a single source of invaluable information, insights, best practices and networking opportunities alongside our growing list of major corporate partners. Hard work pays off.”

Register your interest

To keep up to date with LIVE events, subscribe to Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine, Sustainability Magazine, and Manufacturing Digital.

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates: ​​​​​​​

  • NEW | The CSO Network
  • Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
  • Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
  • Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024

2025 diary dates: 

  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
  • Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
  • Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

Sustainability LIVEEventChicagoProcurementSupply ChainManufacturing
Share
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Articles

SAF: Helping Microsoft & DB Schenker Cut Supply Chain Carbon

Logistics company DB Schenker is working with Microsoft Cloud Logistics on the use of sustainable aviation fuel and sustainable marine fuel to decarbonise

DP World: How Three Degrees Could Change Food Supply Chains

Frozen food brings benefits but freezers are responsible for a huge amount of carbon emissions, something DP World's Move to -15°C wants to change

Inside Volvo & Dassault Systèmes' Innovative EV Partnership

Volvo Cars integrates Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to drive its electric future, streamlining design, boosting efficiency and sustainability

Does the Free Market Have Climate Action in Shackles?

Sustainability

COP29: Does the UN Climate Conference Need Reform?

Sustainability

Shell, Energy Storage and the Sustainable Hydrogen Fallacy

Renewable Energy