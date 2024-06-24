Sustainability LIVE heads to Chicago in 2025

Heading over the Atlantic Ocean, Sustainability LIVE will host its mega-co-located event at Convene – 333 North Green, Chicago, IL, 60607 on 4th and 5th June 2025 – alongside Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE and Manufacturing LIVE.



From humble beginnings post-pandemic, Sustainability LIVE has forged its reputation as the ‘Number One Sustainability & ESG Event’ with multiple conference and expo brands both in-person and via its award-winning virtual platform.

Having cultivated senior executive audiences globally Sustainability LIVE will offer its unique blend of thought leadership, executive keynotes, fireside chats, panels and interactive workshops to an audience of over 2,000 sustainability, procurement, supply chain, finance and operations leaders across two days in Chicago.

Those that attend the co-located mega event will have the opportunity to connect, learn, and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, and best practices through engaging presentations, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and workshops as well as its new VR pavilion.

