Sustainability LIVE heads to Chicago in 2025
Heading over the Atlantic Ocean, Sustainability LIVE will host its mega-co-located event at Convene – 333 North Green, Chicago, IL, 60607 on 4th and 5th June 2025 – alongside Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE and Manufacturing LIVE.
From humble beginnings post-pandemic, Sustainability LIVE has forged its reputation as the ‘Number One Sustainability & ESG Event’ with multiple conference and expo brands both in-person and via its award-winning virtual platform.
Having cultivated senior executive audiences globally Sustainability LIVE will offer its unique blend of thought leadership, executive keynotes, fireside chats, panels and interactive workshops to an audience of over 2,000 sustainability, procurement, supply chain, finance and operations leaders across two days in Chicago.
Those that attend the co-located mega event will have the opportunity to connect, learn, and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, and best practices through engaging presentations, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and workshops as well as its new VR pavilion.
Exponential growth
Glen White, CEO, BizClik, said: “From our humble beginnings, hosting virtual events in the height of lockdown back in 2020, BizClik debuted its first in-person event in September of 2021 – Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE.
“Since then our events have grown exponentially, branching out into Sustainability, Fintech, Technology, AI and Manufacturing.
“This growth reflects our global commitment to connecting the world’s digital leaders, and to be a platform and voice for organisations, individuals and communities to showcase their corporate vision and success.”
He added: “It is an exciting time for BizClik as we expand our LIVE events across the globe to continue in our commitment to be a single source of invaluable information, insights, best practices and networking opportunities alongside our growing list of major corporate partners. Hard work pays off.”
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- NEW | The CSO Network
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
2025 diary dates:
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
