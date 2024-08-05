Sustainability LIVE London Announces Three More Speakers
First launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Two days, one unmissable event…
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September 2024 at the BDC in association with Schneider Electric.
Across the two days, those attending will have the opportunity to hear from influential C-suite leaders in the industry who will delve deeper into the most pressing sustainability issues in the world.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise.
David Watkins, Solutions Director at VIRTUS Data Centres
Solutions Director at VIRTUS Data Centres, David Wakins provides clients with customised solution for their Data Centres. David joined VIRTUS is 2009, he previously held the roles of Service Delivery Director and Head of Operation.
David has a background in technology and commercial, as well as sustainability in the data centre industry. Prior to VIRTUS, David worked at Unisys for 15 years.
Heath Dancey, Global Procurement Category Head of POSM & Sales at Sanofi CHC
Currently responsible for the Procurement of Point of Sales Materials (POSM) globally for Sanofi CHC, Heath Dancey began his career at Sanofi in Sydney in 2002. Heath moved to Paris in 2005, and is now based in Barcelona (since 2007). Since joining Sanofi CHC, Heath has held various roles in procurement excellence locally, regionally, and globally. Heath has managed services in marketing, clinical, directs, and supply chain.
Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director at Kearney
Joining Kearney in 2022, Angela Hultberg is the Global Sustainability Director. In her role, Angela advises clients in the automotive, transportation, retail, and consumer goods sectors on sustainability strategy and adoption.
Anglea was also appointed Transport Lead by the Climate Champions for COP26 where the ZEV declaration and the Playbook for Zero Emissions Mobility were launched.
Prior to Kearney, Angela worked for Ingka Group (IKEA Retail) as Head of Sustainable Mobility leading the policy and strategy team. During her time at IKEA she was dedicated to sustainable transport and mobility, circularity, and sustainable investing. Angela has also worked for PwC and Scania.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards – Submissions now CLOSED
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC - 24 September
- Sustainability LIVE: Malta - 17 October
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion – 12 November
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
