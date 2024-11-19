Sustainability LIVE London – Diageo’s Sustainability Plan

Closing the consumer ‘say-do’ gap

Deb Caldow Marketing Sustainability Director at Diageo opens by acknowledging a prevalent issue—the ‘say-do’ gap in sustainability.

While 68% of beverage consumers express a desire to live more sustainably, only 12% translate that intention into action.

“We’ve put the burden on consumers for too long,” Deb says asserting that companies must offer better, more sustainable solutions that are easy to adopt and competitively priced.

She showcases examples from other sectors that effectively balance consumer needs with sustainability. For instance, Ariel’s cool-clean technology not only lowers energy consumption but also reduces household bills.

Similarly, brands like Smol and Raindrop excel by combining convenience with eco-conscious practices, such as offering refillable and lightweight solutions.

Diageo’s innovation principle – sustainability as an ‘and,’ not an ‘or,’ – guides the company’s efforts to create solutions that simultaneously benefit people, the planet and profits.

Deb stresses, “We believe in the triple win—solutions that support people, the environment, and our shareholders.”