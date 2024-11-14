Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – The Agenda
- Date: 9 and 10 September 2025
- Time: 8:30 AM CST
- Event type: In-person
London’s biggest sustainability event returns to the BDC on 9 and 10 September 2025 bigger and better than ever before.
Promising a robust lineup of keynote, panels and interactive workshop sessions, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit will explore the most pressing topics at the top of the business agenda.
Focusing on best practices, technologies and policies for and long-term resilience, the two-day event will provide a host of leaders, innovators, policymakers and thought leaders to share their knowledge, solutions and innovations to promote a more sustainable future.
It was incredible to connect with such a diverse and driven group of individuals and organisations dedicated to tackling the urgent challenge of climate change. Sustainability LIVE provides a vital platform for these critical conversations, and I left feeling inspired by the collective commitment to a sustainable future.
The agenda
Staying ahead is crucial as sustainability becomes a cornerstone of corporate strategy and global policy-making.
Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn about the latest sustainability trends, connect with influential leaders and gain actionable insights to integrate sustainability into your organisation’s core operations.
☕Invite-Only Breakfast Briefing
🎬 Introduction to Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit
🎤 18x Keynote Presentation
🗨️ 5x Fireside Chats
👥 8x Engaging Panels
📚 4x Interactive Workshops
🗣️ 9x Networking Breaks
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2025
Returning in 2025 – this time with a black-tie gala event – The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards is a dedicated platform to recognise and celebrate leaders and organisations at the forefront of sustainability.
Beyond recognition, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards highlight the commitment of companies, individuals and institutions working to create sustainable solutions in a rapidly changing world.
As the impacts of climate change, social inequality and resource scarcity grow increasingly critical, these awards underscore the importance of integrating sustainable practices across industries and societies worldwide.
Meet Our Winners for 2024
Held on 10 September 2024, The first Global Sustainability & ESG Awards brought together influential and inspiring leaders in sustainability and corporate governance to honour outstanding achievements made in advancing the sustainability movement.
Essential diary dates for 2025
Discover the essential diary dates for Sustainability Magazine and its sister publications – Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital.
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Malta | 20 February
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March
- Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Sustainability | 5-6 March
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE: London Climate Action Week | 25 June
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November
