Sustainability LIVE London – World’s biggest ESG event 2023

Returning to London for its third hybrid event, Sustainability LIVE London 2023 will provide two days of unmissable content, gathering acclaimed keynote speakers, hosting interactive high-energy workshops, and igniting the mission to lead the conversation of change.

To get your free pass, click here.

Sustainability LIVE London 2023: Key themes

Alongside the main conference sessions, there will be nine key themes where attendees can engage in focused discussions on specific sustainability topics. These themes will provide a platform for in-depth exploration and collaboration, including:

Sustainability strategy

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG)

Net Zero and planet

Diversity

Sustainable supply chains

Renewable and green energy

Finance

Technology and AI

Women in sustainability

Don't miss this 'must-attend' event of the year, inspiring attendees to champion sustainability within their domains and contribute to a greener future. Save the date for this pivotal occasion shaping the path towards sustainability.

“Events like these are important for sharing and shaping ideas: it’s only by collaborating across industries that we’ll create the new global systems needed for a #sustainablefuture,” said James Robey, Global Head of Sustainability at Capgemini.​​​​​​​

Meet our speakers

Sustainability LIVE London 2023 is pleased to welcome an array of thought leaders and C-suite executives from the world of sustainability to deep dive into our nine core themes.

Discover some of our speakers below:

Jeffrey Whitford, Head of Global Corporate Responsibility and Life Science Branding at Millipore Sigma (Merck)

Garrett Quinn, Chief Sustainability Officer at Smurfit Kappa

Sean Sones, Chief Sustainability Officer at Microsoft

Dharmesh Jani, Director of Ecosystem and Partnerships at Meta

Martin Kochman, VP Customer at Hitachi Vantara

Corey Norton, VP Supply Chain Legality at WWF

Angela Hultberg, Global Director Sustainability at Kearney

Tobias Kederer, EMEA Head of Sustainability & Migrations/ Modernisation at AWS

Sarah Watt, Sustainability Change Leader at Gartner

Michelle Davies, Global Head of Sustainability at EY

To see our full list of speakers, click here.

To get your free pass, click here.

To take a look at our previous events, click here.

Business Design Centre (BDC)

With its roots dating back to 1861, the Business Design Centre (BDC) is an iconic, grade II-listed venue in the heart of London.

Sustainability LIVE London is returning for a second year to this iconic building, one which puts sustainability at the forefront of everything that it does and is celebrating 10 years as a carbon-neutral venue.