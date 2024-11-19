Sustainability LIVE: Malta – Why Attend EU Reporting Panel
Despite facing significant obstacles to sustainability including limited natural resources, a reliance on energy imports and its vulnerability to climate change, Malta has taken huge steps in promoting sustainability.
Aligning itself with EU directives on environmental protection, sustainable development and the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – including the 17 SDGs – Malta is dedicated to addressing global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change and environmental degradation.
A leading ESG & sustainability strategy event in Malta
For one day, Sustainability LIVE will be heading to Malta on 20 February 2025 where you can discover the sustainability and ESG strides being made in Malta.
Those speaking at the event will deep dive into sustainability strategies, the future of ESG, net zero, EU reporting and AI in sustainability.
Held at the unique Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) in Valetta on 20 February 2025, the building is a historic 16th-century building converted into a modern conference centre in 1979.
The MCC offers world-class facilities and supports the highest standards of environmental practice to ensure it is operating as a socially responsible organisation both locally and globally.
To get your Early-Bird tickets, click here.
To follow Sustainability LIVE on LinkedIn, click here.
EU Reporting: Driving Sustainability Panel
When: 12:00 PM CEST
Where: Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC), Malta
EU reporting frameworks have never been more critical when it comes to advancing sustainability. Unpacking the latest EU regulations – such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the EU Taxonomy – this panel will explore how these frameworks are driving change through new benchmarks for transparency and accountability and influencing corporate decision-making, resource allocation and long-term strategies.
Providing perspectives from policy, business, academic and consulting angles, the panellists will present a comprehensive understanding of challenges and opportunities, practical strategies for implementation and forward-looking insights on driving sustainability through robust reporting.
Panellists include:
- Marthese Portelli, CEO at The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry
- Carlo Alberto Pratesi, Professor at Roma Tre University and President at Eiis
- Cressida Galea, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Sustainability at MeDirect Malta
- Rachel Decelis, Associate Director, Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) at KPMG
To get your Early-Bird tickets, click here.
Essential diary dates for 2025…
Discover the essential diary dates for Sustainability Magazine and its sister publications – Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital.
To follow Sustainability LIVE on LinkedIn, click here.
To enter for the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, click here.
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Malta | 20 February
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March
- Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Sustainability | 5-6 March
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE: London Climate Action Week | 25 June
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand