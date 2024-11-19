Sustainability LIVE: Malta – Why Attend EU Reporting Panel

A leading ESG & sustainability strategy event in Malta

For one day, Sustainability LIVE will be heading to Malta on 20 February 2025 where you can discover the sustainability and ESG strides being made in Malta.

Those speaking at the event will deep dive into sustainability strategies, the future of ESG, net zero, EU reporting and AI in sustainability.

Held at the unique Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) in Valetta on 20 February 2025, the building is a historic 16th-century building converted into a modern conference centre in 1979.

The MCC offers world-class facilities and supports the highest standards of environmental practice to ensure it is operating as a socially responsible organisation both locally and globally.

To get your Early-Bird tickets, click here.

To follow Sustainability LIVE on LinkedIn, click here.