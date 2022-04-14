Tech Mahindra's Sandeep Chandna on sustainable profitability

What makes a company sustainable? This is a question that perhaps all sustainability leaders are referring back to at the moment as they witness data and insights in abundance that suggests businesses are taking part in much-needed climate action. Among consumers and organisations, there is an emphasis on the environmental impacts of enterprise, but fewer social and economic cases are made than those of climate disruption.



Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer at Tech Mahindra , takes this into great consideration as he delves into the current sustainability landscape and explains the importance of social aspects and profitability for creating a sustainable world.



Chandna shows viewers some important insights on the gender pay gap, CO2 emissions, and human rights data to set the scene for the current social issues that plague countries across the globe. He explains that it will take women around 100 years to be paid equal—when looking at current wage increases—and says that it will take more than the Earth’s resources to find everyone on the planet.

