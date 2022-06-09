TekniPlex Healthcare’s Holistic Approach to Sustainability

Chris Qualters, CEO of TekniPlex Healthcare, discussed the materials science breakthroughs that improve sustainability characteristics, as well as recent technological advancements with the promise of bringing pharma-grade recycled plastics from aspiring to actual.

Qualters first emphasised that uncompromising patient care and better outcomes are the overarching goals of healthcare sector operations. It is the starting point from which any long-term sustainability solution considerations must begin.

“On the healthcare side of the business, we're providing materials science solutions to help bring better therapeutic and interventional devices, as well as pharmaceuticals to the market that improve patient outcomes while ensuring they get to the point of patient care safe and sterile,” Qualters says.

He pointed out that the company’s material sciences expertise has led to TekniPlex being among the first to offer a complementary series of polyolefin blister films, Tekniflex® COC and Tekniflex® ECO, that earned high recyclability scores.

TekniPlex is also helping lead the charge to utilise chemically recycled resins to produce films for the packaging of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. This incremental yet game-changing effort takes resources, R&D and expertise that stands on the shoulders of the long march toward a circular economy.

“We're focused on improving outcomes and making lives better. But being mindful that the overall purpose of what we're trying to do with our materials science solutions is to make the world a better place, it's important we continue to find ways to advance the sustainability effort,” explains Qualters.