The importance of electrifying buildings in 2023

Why ‘electrify’ buildings?

In the past few years, there has been a sharp increase in the number of sectors turning to electrification. In 2022 the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) alone increased by over 119%. With carbon emissions from buildings on the rise, it’s likely that demand for “electrified buildings” will match that of EVs.

The electrification of buildings can reduce the environmental impacts of running a building significantly. It will also reduce the reliance on traditional energy sources, such as oil and gas, as electrified buildings move towards being sourced from renewable energy. For building owners, electrification can help minimise operational costs through modern high-efficiency solutions like heat pumps and demand response strategies, resulting in lower carbon taxes. In fact, research from JLL has found that more sustainable offices can help companies reach carbon neutrality targets and drive down energy costs.





The pathway to electrification

Although there are many benefits to an all-electric building, implementing this change will not be an easy task for building owners. Electric facilities require sustainability plans and a smart controls strategy, which starts with establishing realistic baselines of current energy performance and analysing existing infrastructure. Additionally, whilst there are potential cost savings to be had once a building is all-electric, building owners will incur higher costs initially in retrofitting their buildings.

Investment in ready-now technologies and a holistic effort across organisations will be hugely important. For example, the implementation of heat pumps, enabling organisations to rely on electricity, have the potential to reduce carbon emissions, globally, by at least 500mn metric tons by 2030, but can be costly. Nonetheless, whilst making these changes might seem expensive, solutions exist that can be continuously optimised and reduce operational costs.





An all-electric future

As plans are being made to drive down the carbon impact of facilities, building owners are beginning to – and must look towards electrification. Although the pathway towards electric buildings requires some initial upfront investment, the benefits are varied and with Government funding available organisations will have support in achieving sustainability targets.