The sustainability tech trend changing the meaning of ‘new'

Sustainably must be a shared responsibility

Thankfully, technology is emerging to provide an opportunity for more of us to go green and ultimately change the meaning of ‘new’. Gone are the days of buying straight off the shelf. We’re now entering an era in which second-hand can become first choice, and living sustainably can become a shared responsibility. Online platforms are emerging that are designed for businesses, leading the way to help enterprises reduce their own waste by providing central circular marketplaces to redistribute items to others.

Platforms of this kind create value by facilitating exchanges between two or more interdependent groups, connecting companies and individuals that don’t organically communicate, to give and receive items that would otherwise be destined for landfill.

However, businesses aren’t the only ones who can benefit from this emerging technology trend.

YoungPlanet is an app that quickly helps to find new homes for good quality children’s items and toys, and is focused on helping families adopt healthier, more sustainable habits when it comes to the disposal of children's goods. Following the UN ‘code red’ report and ambitious targets set at the COP26 summit, the urgency for families to embrace sustainable habits has never been more prominent. YoungPlanet has been designed to enable families to participate in the circular economy quickly and easily, tackling the 80% of consumer goods that are eventually burned or landfilled because of poor design and a lack of end-of-life collection options. To date, YoungPlanet has prevented over 20,000 items from being thrown out.

Growing sustainability habits

The need for us all to take decisive action towards becoming greener has also led to the development of eco-behavioural platforms such as Ailuna ; equipping families with tangible, habitual targets for a more sustainable way of life, that are delivered in bite-size chunks. Prior to the development of green-tech, a vast proportion of us struggled to participate in the circular economy as fully as we would have liked, but these new tech trends are facilitating this change like never before. Users are inspired to make small but meaningful changes to their everyday lives, from avoiding food waste to cutting down electricity usage.

The key to making the most of the circular economy is widening the understanding of its potential. No longer limited to enterprise, this updated meaning of ‘new’ becomes realistic when more of us make the leap from wanting to do good to confidently taking action. Technology is becoming increasingly helpful in allowing us to do this, and the next few years look to be monumental in encouraging us to move in a more circular direction.