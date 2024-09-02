Three NEW Execs Join Sustainability LIVE London
Where change-makers gather to challenge and share innovations to adapt and grow sustainability strategies and best practices, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit returns in one month!
Join us on September 10 and 11 to challenge your thinking, adapt your strategy, and make crucial progress with change-makers, innovators, and sustainability leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.
Sold out in 2023, don’t miss out on your chance to hear from more than 60 acclaimed speakers, network with 1,300 in-person delegates, and unlock hundreds of opportunities to share and learn.
Your sustainability plan starts now at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.
Click here to get your tickets.
Ranja Sengupta, Global Responsible Sourcing Lead at HH Global
An experienced global executive and social sustainability leader, Ranja Sengupta is the Global Responsible Sourcing Lead at HH Global. With 17 years of experience in marketing services and the solutions industry, Ranja’s expertise lies in strategy setting and implementation, collaborative innovation, policy development, capacity building and stakeholder engagement.
Bex Hall, Global Head of Consulting at Sedex
As the Founder and Leader of Consulting at Sedex, Bex Hall works alongside her team to empower global businesses and governments to achieve Sedex’s sustainability goals and address its ESG risks.
Bex expertise lies in international sustainability due diligence legislation, human rights, and ESG risk and strategy. While she has worked with most industries, she has particular experience in FMCG, fashion and apparel, food and beverage, finance, and manufacturing.
Bex also sits on the advisory board of the Global Company UK Network, and guest lectures on supply chain sustainability at several universities including Columbia Business School, Loughborough Business School and Heriot-Watt.
Sarah Mcdonald, Vice President of Sustainability at Haleon
First joining Haleon in 2021, Sarah McDonald is the Vice President of Sustainability for the company. In her role, Sarah launched Haleon’s sustainability strategy and defined health inclusivity as the social impact focus to empower millions of people to be more included in opportunities for better everyday health with humanity.
Ahead of the de-merger from GSK in 2022, Sarah established a central team and network of champions across the business to drive the strategy into action and has delivered significant progress against the company’s environmental goals.
Prior to joining Haleon, Sarah worked at Unilever where she was part of the team that developed the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan and catalysed the actions needed to deliver on its goals. Sarah also played a leading role in delivering the health and wellbeing goal to help more than a billion people improve their health and hygiene.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand