Top 10 CSOs of global organisations

02: Päivi Makkonen, Head of Supply Chain Sustainability, Neste

Päivi Makkonen, Head of Supply Chain Sustainability, comes from a working background in management, and sustainability and technical marketing. Previously a member of KCL and Metsä Group – a sustainable bioenergy organisation – Makkonen led a proactive role, which put the company ahead of customer sustainability demands. She is passionate about topics like circular economy, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), climate change, emissions, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Since joining Neste in 2019, during an exciting time for the company, she has managed the strategic initiatives in relation to sustainable business and headed up a global team of professionals spanning Espoo (Finland), Houston, Singapore, Shanghai and Melbourne. This team’s primary role focuses on making changes in the supply chain and improving sustainability communications with suppliers.