Top 10: Eye catching, sustainable companies from Ukraine

Tech company Grammarly may be the most well-known Ukrainian technology company, but the country is also gaining recognition for its sustainability businesses. Many operate globally, even if consumers are not always aware that they were founded in Ukraine. Nonetheless, the country deserves special mention for birthing a large number of established and emerging sustainable businesses.

Many Ukrainian companies have moved operations in response to the invasion of Ukraine. In the hope of a peaceful end to the conflict, we want to highlight these companies, who may well play a role in building back Ukraine’s economy.