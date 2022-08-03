Artificial Intelligence to boost sustainability and profit

As the main driver of technologies such as big data, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IOT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the most omnipresent emerging technology of the fourth industrial revolution. But what exactly is it, and what does it do?

Simply put, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is computer systems that can sense their environment, think, learn, and act in response to what they sense and their programmed objectives. The technology operates on vast amounts of data and learns from such insights, to the extent that it can carry out or assist with everyday human activities.

Industries that use AI the most include healthcare, education, marketing, retail and ecommerce, and financial markets and services. AI today is helping: medical professionals diagnose diseases and develop clinical pathways; teachers adapt lesson plans for students with different learning needs; and recruiters match individuals’ skill sets and aptitudes with job openings. It is also being used in online shopping and advertising, web searches, language translation software, voice recognition, chatbots and digital personal assistants.

In fact, the pervasive (and continually growing) nature of AI across industries means that PricewaterhouseCoopers estimates the global economic growth AI will provide by 2030 has the potential to amount to a staggering $15.7tn.