Veev’s circular product makes home construction sustainable

Veev provides sustainable construction methods

The provider of design build services has contributed to major housing developments for the leading company Lennar, which, unlike many of the US housing firms, has implemented rigid sustainability standards across the business.

"As Lennar explores exciting new technologies and approaches to home construction, Veev's integrated solution allows homebuyers to enjoy state-of-the-art features and cutting-edge design," says Eric Feder, President of LENX.

"Lennar and Veev share a passion for innovation, and we are excited to collaborate on this first community and in the years to come as we embrace sustainable, high-quality and effective alternatives to traditional construction."

Speaking with the company’s Vice President, Marketing & Sustainability at Veev, Kelly Hampton, she tells us more about the company and how it has taken a productised approach to home building as it produces vertically-integrated panel systems.

“We are doing a significant design build project with them right now and have others in the pipeline. They’re an investor as well in our company,” Hampton says.

“We provide Lennar with design build services for their construction projects that meet its high sustainability standards, which, as an organisation, Veev is trying to stay ahead of.”

Hampton also explains the necessity of organisations like Veev in the construction industry as more firms want partners to drive sustainable innovations.

“They look to us as an innovation partner. This isn’t specific to Lennar but generally, the industry has not embedded in their everyday work. They know it’s important but not what to do with it yet. It’s an old school industry that hasn’t seen much innovation.”