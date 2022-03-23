What are the major ESG reporting standards for corporations?

The state of global ESG reporting standards

Several ESG reporting requirements, including frameworks, national and international regulations, and voluntary standards, have been produced in recent years. Three of the most important ESG standards and frameworks are the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the SASB Standards.

Global Reporting Initiative Standards

The GRI Standards include a framework as well as a series of supporting standards that offer a large variety of sustainability matters. The GRI Standards are made up of 34 topic-specific standards as well as the so-called Universal Standards. The Universal Standards require disclosures regarding the organisation's specific context, such as governance, management systems, reporting procedures, products, services, stakeholder participation, and management strategy. Each of the Topic Standards requires a mix of qualitative and quantitative data to be disclosed.

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

The TCFD Recommendations establish a framework for climate-related financial disclosures, with the goal of helping consumers understand how reporting companies evaluate climate-related risks and opportunities. The framework is organised into four categories: governance, strategy, risk management, and measurements and targets, with high-level proposed disclosures for each. The TCFD encourages reporting enterprises to conduct and report on climate scenario analysis as part of their risk management and strategy procedures. While the TCFD provides guidelines on the types of information that should be reported, it is based on principles and does not mandate precise metrics for such disclosure. GRI, SASB, and other standard-setters have worked on aligning their standards to the TCFD.

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)

The SASB Standards concentrate on the set of sustainability-related risks and opportunities that are most likely to have an impact on a company's financial situation, operating performance, or risk profile.

SASB produces standards for 77 industries in 11 industries. The set of standards outlines the subset of sustainability challenges that SASB believes are fairly likely to have an influence on the financial performance of the average company in an industry. Companies are advised to consult the applicable SASB guidelines for their industry, but it is entirely up to the reporting entity to identify which specific sustainability themes and KPIs are financially material to its organisation.