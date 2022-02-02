What exactly is supply chain transparency firm Codenotary?

Software supply chain company Codenotary has announced it raised US$12.5 million in Series B funding with Bluwat, Elaia, and other investors.

In July 2020, the immutability specialist raised $5.5 million with the same investors, bringing total funding to $18 million.

According to the green tech firm, the funding will be used to accelerate product development and expand marketing and sales. The company serves over 100 customers worldwide, including some of the world's largest banks.