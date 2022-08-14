Zayed Sustainability Prize tackles drought, water security

The world is facing a water crisis, with droughts being declared across the globe. According to a recent UN report, drought frequency and duration have increased by a third globally since 2000, fuelled by the climate crisis.

Drought in Numbers 2022 , presented by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) , said more than 2.3 billion people are currently facing water stress but by 2050, more than 75% of the world’s population could be facing drought conditions. Even in countries such at the UK – renowned for its regular rainfall – there are shortages in supply, and as many as 5.7 billion people could live in areas facing water shortages by 2050.

Northern Italy is facing its worst drought in 70 years, more than 43% of states in the US are experiencing droughts, and China is also facing drought with the Yangtze River as much as 5 metres below levels for last year.

The picture is bleak, but solutions are being developed, and encouraged, by initiatives such as the Zayed Sustainability Prize .

The UAE's global award for recognising excellence in sustainability has closed entries for 2023 having received more than 4,500 applications from 152 countries. The five prize categories include Health, Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools.