Sustainability LIVE London – Verizon Sustainable Innovation

Sustainability and innovation are inseparable in today's corporate landscape.

At Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, James Gowen, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Sourcing at Verizon, delivered an enlightening presentation on how the telecom giant integrates sustainability into its operations, achieving both environmental and business goals.

Verizon’s approach to sustainability

Opening his session, James introduces Verizon, emphasising the scale and complexity of its global operations. With more than 100 million customers, a market capitalisation of US$17bn and infrastructure spanning more than 100 countries, Verizon's commitment to sustainability carries substantial influence.

He highlights Verizon’s strategic decision in 2009 to merge its sustainability and supply chain functions. This integration, he notes, has proved critical in addressing interconnected challenges such as energy efficiency, climate resilience, and supply chain disruptions.

“We recognised early on that energy would be our opportunity,” James says, underscoring Verizon’s foresight in aligning sustainability with operational priorities.