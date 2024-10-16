Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Digitalisation with Lisa Wee

At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, attendees had the chance to hear from Lisa Wee, the Global Head of Sustainability at AVEVA.



In her keynote, Lisa addresses the critical role of data and digital solutions in advancing sustainability across various industries.



With more than 20,000 customers, AVEVA is at the forefront of helping sectors like energy, food and transportation optimise operations to meet ambitious climate commitments.

Data-driven sustainability in focus

Lisa highlights the importance of sustainability and digitalisation, emphasising their role as key drivers of innovation and growth across industries.



According to her, even amid global challenges, sustainability continues to rise in importance for AVEVA's clients, especially as they move from simply making climate commitments to actively implementing them.



“We’ve gone beyond the point of setting those commitments; we’re really getting into implementation,” she notes.



As she explains, this shift has led to significant pressure on companies, particularly with the increasing granularity of regulatory reporting requirements, driven by investor demands.

Lisa also points out that it’s not just external pressures — employees are increasingly interested in how companies are making tangible progress toward sustainability.



This shift is influencing how businesses like AVEVA communicate their achievements.

The global carbon footprint and industry’s role

Lisa draws attention to a striking statistic: power and industry combined were responsible for more than 65% of global emissions in 2020.



She stresses that without decarbonising these hard-to-abate sectors, meaningful progress on climate change is not possible.



“If we can’t help these sectors to decarbonise quickly, we won’t make significant progress,” Lisa explains.

To this end, AVEVA is playing a crucial role by offering digital solutions to support decarbonisation efforts.



As Lisa elaborates, AVEVA is not just advising its clients but also leading by example.



The company is aiming to cut its value chain emissions by 50% by 2030 and has already had its targets validated.



Lisa highlights that AVEVA's strategy goes beyond just making commitments — it's about executing them across the entire operation.

Innovating with green software

A key part of AVEVA's sustainability journey, according to Lisa, is their work on making software itself more sustainable.



AVEVA has joined forces with the Green Software Foundation to establish best practices for creating low-carbon software.



“When we looked, there weren’t many standards for low-carbon software, so we decided to take the lead,” Lisa reveals.



AVEVA is now testing its software against new sustainability parameters in two of its research and development centres.

Additionally, Lisa discusses how the transition to cloud computing offers great opportunities for sustainability but emphasised that green software goes beyond just cloud infrastructure.



AVEVA is focusing on optimising how and when data is processed, ensuring that data-intensive processes run during times when the grid is powered by cleaner energy.



“The grid isn’t green 24/7 yet, so we need to optimise for when it is,” she adds.